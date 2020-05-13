SEC Filings SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 12, 2020, Support.com, Inc. (the “Company”) issued the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 announcing its results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference to any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.