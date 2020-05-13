SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
EX-99.1 2 sprt_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE sprt_ex991 Exhibit 99.1 Support.com Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Sunnyvale,…
About SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT)
Support.com, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and services for technology support. The Company offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things (IoT) solution providers and technology companies. It offers technology support services programs for both the consumer and small business markets, and includes computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support. Its cloud-based offering, Nexus, is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to support interactions with their customers. Its end user software products are designed to maintain, optimize and secure computers and mobile devices. Its principal software products include products designed for malware protection and removal (SUPERAntiSpyware); personal computer (PC), smartphone and tablet maintenance and optimization (Cosmos), and PC registry cleaning and repair (ARO).