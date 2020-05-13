FUSE MEDICAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

Fuse Medical, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 fzmd-ex101_6.htm EX-10.1 fzmd-ex101_6.htm PROMISSORY NOTE $180,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About FUSE MEDICAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc., formerly Golf Rounds.com, Inc., is engaged in marketing, distributing and selling internal fixation, bone materials, biologics, tissues, surgical and other related surgical products. The Company operates through medical products and supplies segment. The Company’s products consist of plates and screws for recurring bone fractures, allografts for bone chips and tendons, and amniotics. Its products are used in a range of surgical procedures in various types of facilities (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and physician offices, and other medical facilities) where surgeons and doctors treat patients and operate. It markets, distributes and sells a range of existing Food and Drug Administration-approved and state licensed products and services manufactured or produced by other organizations where it is considered as a distributor and a stocking distributor. Its customers are physicians, orthopedic surgeons, hospitals, surgical facilities and physician practices.