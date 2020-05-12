In light of the circumstances and uncertainty surrounding the effects of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on the business, customers, employees, subcontractors and supply chain, consultants, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), the Company’s board of directors and management has determined that it will delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”), originally due on May 14, 2020, in reliance on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) March 24, 2020 Order (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”), which allows for the delay of certain filings required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s operations and business have experienced disruption due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the United States and elsewhere, causing disruptions to the Company’s business operations, and management is currently unable to compile and timely review certain information required to file the Quarterly Report by May 14, 2020 without unreasonable effort or expense. As such, the Company will be relying upon the 45-day extension period provided by the Order to delay filing the Quarterly Report. The Company intends to file the Quarterly Report as soon as possible, but no later than June 29, 2020, 45 days after the original filing deadline of its Quarterly Report.

In addition, the Company is supplementing the risk factors previously disclosed in the Company’s annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its subsequent Quarter Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, with the following risk factor:

A pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease in the markets in which we operate or that otherwise impacts our facilities or suppliers could adversely impact our business.

If a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of an infectious disease including the recent outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, or other public health crisis were to affect our markets or facilities or those of our suppliers, our business could be adversely affected. Consequences of the coronavirus outbreak are resulting in disruptions in or restrictions on our ability to travel. If such an infectious disease broke out at one or more of our offices, facilities or work sites, our operations may be affected significantly, our productivity may be affected, our ability to complete projects in accordance with our contractual obligations may be affected, and we may incur increased labor and materials costs. If the customers with which we contract are affected by an outbreak of infectious disease, Construction and Service work may be delayed or cancelled, and we may incur increased labor and materials costs. If our subcontractors with whom we work were affected by an outbreak of infectious disease, our labor supply may be affected and we may incur increased labor costs. In addition, we may experience difficulties with certain suppliers or with vendors in their supply chains, and our business could be affected if we become unable to procure essential equipment, supplies or services in adequate quantities and at acceptable prices. Further, infectious outbreak has caused disruption to the U.S. economy, or the local economies of the markets in which we operate, and may cause shortages of building materials, increase costs associated with obtaining building materials, affect job growth and consumer confidence, or cause economic changes, including the possibility of an economic recession, that we cannot anticipate. Overall, the potential impact of a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease with respect to our markets or our facilities is difficult to predict and could adversely impact our business. In response to the COVID-19 situation, federal, state and local governments (or other governments or bodies) are considering placing, or have placed, restrictions on travel and conducting or operating business activities. At this time those restrictions are very fluid and evolving. We have been and will continue to be impacted by those restrictions. Given that the type, degree and length of such restrictions are not known at this time, we cannot predict the overall impact of such restrictions on us, our customers, our subcontractors and supply chain, others that we work with or the overall economic environment. As such, the impact these restrictions may have on our financial position, operating results and liquidity cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but the impact may be material. In addition, due to the speed with which the COVID-19 situation is developing and evolving, there is uncertainty around its ultimate impact on public health, business operations and the overall economy, including the possibility that we may continue to experience adverse impacts to our business as a result of an economic recession that occurs after the virus has subsided; therefore, the negative impact on our financial position, operating results and liquidity cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but the impact may be material.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Limbach’s business, customers, employees, subcontractors and supply chain, consultants, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018 and any subsequent filings made by us to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.