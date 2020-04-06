Superbox, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBOX) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant.

On March 12, 2020, as a result of a custodianship in Clark County, Nevada, Case Number: A-20-809896-B, Custodian Ventures LLC (“Custodian”) was appointed custodian of Superbox, Inc., (the “Company”).

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 12, 2020, Custodian appointed David Lazar as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

David Lazar, 29, has been CEO and Chairman of the Company since May 16, 2018. David Lazar is a private investor. Mr. Lazar has been a partner at Zenith Partners International since 2013, where he specializes in research and development, sales and marketing. From 2014 through 2015, David was the Chief Executive Officer of Dico, Inc., which was then sold to Peekay Boutiques. Since February of 2018, Mr. Lazar has been the managing member of Custodian Ventures LLC, where he specializes in assisting distressed public companies. Since March 2018, David has acted as the managing member of Activist Investing LLC, which specializes in active investing in distressed public companies. David has a diverse knowledge of financial, legal and operations management; public company management, accounting, audit preparation, due diligence reviews and SEC regulations.

Section 8 – Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Registrant’s current contact information is listed below:

Address: 3445 Lawrence Ave, Oceanside, New York, 11572

Phone number: 646-768-8417

Email: [email protected]

The Registrant’s President, Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors is David Lazar, who may be reached at the Registrant’s address above.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Notice of Entry of Order in the State of Nevada, dated March 12, 2020.



Superbox, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea120401ex99-1_superboxinc.htm NOTICE OF ENTRY OF ORDER IN THE STATE OF NEVADA,…

