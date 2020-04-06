SEC Filings PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE:PHX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02

On March 31, 2020, Robert E. Robotti announced his intention to retire from the Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (the “Company”) Board of Directors effective May 1, 2020. Mr. Robotti has served as a Director of the Company since 2004. As a result of Mr. Robotti’s retirement, the Company’s Board of Directors has decided to reduce its size from six directors to five directors at this time and not fill the vacancy created by Mr. Robotti’s departure.

On April 3, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the departure of Mr. Robotti as a Director.

A copy of this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. This information shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

