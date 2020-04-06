SEC Filings GNC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GNC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.

On April 3, 2020, GNC Holdings, Inc. (“GNC”) issued a press release announcing certain measures it was taking to reduce expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including temporary furloughs of employees. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference.

The foregoing information (including Exhibit 99.1) is furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

