GNC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GNC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

GNC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GNC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.

On April 3, 2020, GNC Holdings, Inc. (“GNC”) issued a press release announcing certain measures it was taking to reduce expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including temporary furloughs of employees. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference.
The foregoing information (including Exhibit 99.1) is furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.
(d) Exhibits:
Exhibit Number Description
99.1 Press Release
Exhibit Index
GNC HOLDINGS, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 gnccovid19ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit PITTSBURGH,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GNC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, including vitamins, minerals and herbal supplement products (VMHS), sports nutrition products and diet products. The Company operates in three segments: Retail, Franchising and Manufacturing/Wholesale. The Retail segment includes sales of products to customers at its company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Ireland and through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com. Its Franchise segment consists of its domestic and international franchise operations. Its Manufacturing/Wholesale segment consists of its manufacturing operations in South Carolina and its wholesale sales business. The Company’s brands include Mega Men, Ultra Mega, Total Lean, Pro Performance and Pro Performance AMP, Beyond Raw, GNC Puredge, GNC GenetixHD and Herbal Plus. The Company offers products through GNC.com, LuckyVitamin.com and www.drugstore.com.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR