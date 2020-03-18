SEC Filings SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or the Company, is furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with the disclosure of information, in the form of a PowerPoint presentation (the “Presentation”), to be used by the Company at various meetings with certain investors. This information may be amended or updated at any time and from time to time through another Current Report on Form 8-K, a later company filing or other means. A copy of the Presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

The information contained in the Presentation should be considered in the context of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public announcements the Company may make by press release or otherwise from time to time. The Presentation speaks as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. By furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the Presentation, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including without limitation the Presentation. The Company does not have, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to release publicly any updates or any changes in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement in the Presentation is based.

The information furnished in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Company is providing the following preliminary results for the ongoing vecabrutinib clinical trial. Two of the three chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”) patients in Cohort 6 (400mg twice daily) had stable disease upon first response assessments including a patient with a 48% reduction in tumor burden. One patient was determined to have progressive disease but will remain on study as the investigator has determined that the patient is receiving benefit. All three patients remain on study and are in cycle 5. The status of patients being treated in Cohort 7 (500mg twice daily) is also being updated. Three CLL patients and two mantle cell lymphoma patients remain on study at the 500 mg dose level. Additional patients continue to be evaluated for this cohort, and the Company is on track to announce first response assessments for Cohort 7 in the second quarter.

These are preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial and should be considered with caution and not relied upon as indicative of future clinical results.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Exhibit

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Vosaroxin is an anticancer quinolone derivative (AQD). The Company’s other kinase inhibitor pipeline include TAK-580, SNS-062 and SNS-229. TAK-580 is an oral, investigative drug selective for pan-Raf kinase inhibition, in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. SNS-062 is a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The Company has completed the pre-clinical studies for SNS-062. SNS-229 and SNS-510 are two PDK1 inhibitors. PDK1 is a kinase and mediator of Phosphoinositide 3-kinase/AKT (PI3K/AKT) signaling, which is a pathway involved in cell growth, differentiation, survival and migration.