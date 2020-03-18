Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events .

On March 17, 2020, the Company announced the temporary closure of all owned and operated stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Ireland through Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Company’s customers can continue to shop online at buildabear.com and buildabear.co.uk.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of its franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and Mexico. The commercial segment markets the naming and branding rights of its intellectual properties for third-party use. Its retail stores offer various merchandise, including over 30 different styles of animals to be stuffed, sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, and a range of clothing, shoes and accessories, among others.