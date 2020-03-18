Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure and Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Our next NASCAR event weekend was scheduled for May 1 to May 3, 2020. NASCAR announced on March 16, 2020 that certain upcoming NASCAR events, including our May events, would be postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and in accordance with safety protocols recommended by the CDC.

NASCAR has stated that its goal is to complete a full slate of regular season races, however, details on a revised NASCAR schedule, and information concerning the potential rescheduling of our May events, and possible amendments to our sanction agreements with NASCAR are not yet available.

The press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements based on management\’s beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause results to vary materially. Please refer to the Company\’s SEC filings for a discussion of such factors.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land. The Nashville Superspeedway is a motorsports complex located on approximately 1,400 acres of land in Wilson County and Rutherford County, Tennessee. The Company promotes approximately six National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)-sanctioned events at the Dover International Speedway, including two races in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series professional stock car racing circuit, two races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series racing circuit, one race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing circuit and one race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East racing circuit.