SUGARMADE, INC. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 6, 2021, Sugarmade, Inc. (the “Company”) released a letter to shareholders discussing certain business developments, including verticalization, expansion, and the path ahead in 2021. A copy of this letter to shareholders is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The information contained in the website is not a part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information included in Item 7.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The information set forth under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Letter to Shareholders dated January 6, 2021.



Sugarmade, Inc. is engaged in the supply of products to the quick service restaurant sub-sector of the restaurant industry. The Company is a distributor of paper products derived from non-wood sources. As of June 30, 2015, the Company’s operating unit, CarryOutSupplies.com, which is a producer and wholesaler of custom printed and generic takeout supplies served more than 3,000 quick service restaurants. It conducts its operations in an industry segment, including paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, food containers and others. Its products also include double poly paper cups for cold beverage, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, soup containers and plastic spoons. It is a manufacturer and distributor of tree free copy and printer paper products, made from sugarcane waste (bagasse) and bamboo for home and office environments under the Sugarmade brand name. It has also acquired a minority stake in various patents and products for seasoning and spices for food items.