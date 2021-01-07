SEC Filings FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 7, 2021, Franklin Covey Co. (the Company) announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on November 30, 2020. A copy of the earnings release is being furnished as exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.

Certain information in this Report (including the exhibit) is furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 22, 2020, the Company announced that it would host a discussion for shareholders and the financial community to review its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on November 30, 2020. The discussion is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time).

Interested persons can participate by dialing 800-708-4540 (International participants may dial 847-619-6397), access code: 50056701. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following Web site: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8og3p3ef . The webcast will remain accessible through January 21, 2021 on the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website at www.franklincovey.com .

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits