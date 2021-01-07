CANCER GENETICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On January 4, 2021, Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company” or “CGI”) received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) due to the Company’s failure to hold an annual meeting of stockholders within twelve months of the end of the Company’s fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Meeting Requirement”). As previously announced, on August 21, 2020, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (“Merger Agreement”) with StemoniX, Inc. (“StemoniX”) for purposes of a proposed merger transaction (the “Merger”). On October 16, 2020, the Company filed a registration statement on Form S-4, which has not yet been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), that includes a proxy statement for purposes of seeking CGI stockholder approval of the Merger and related matters and for purposes of holding an annual meeting of CGI stockholders, including the election of directors.

Nasdaq’s notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(G), the Company has 45 calendar days from January 4, 2021, or February 18, 2021, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Annual Meeting Requirement. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from December 31, 2020, the date of the Company’s fiscal year end for its last fiscal year, or June 29, 2021, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, the Company will have the right to appeal such decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The Company intends to submit to Nasdaq, within the requisite period, a plan to regain compliance with the Annual Meeting Requirement. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan or that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Annual Meeting Requirement or maintain compliance with any other Nasdaq requirement in the future.

Additional Information about the Proposed Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger between CGI and StemoniX, CGI has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 that contains a proxy statement/prospectus/information statement. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF CGI AND STEMONIX ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (AS WELL AS AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ANY DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN) WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CGI, STEMONIX AND THE PROPOSED MERGER. The proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and other relevant materials (when they become available), and any other documents filed by CGI with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by CGI by directing a written request to: Cancer Genetics, Inc., c/o John A. Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, 201 Route 17 North 2nd Floor, Rutherford, NJ 07070. Investors and security holders are urged to read the Registration Statement and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed merger.

This report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities in connection with the proposed merger shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

CGI and its directors and executive officers and StemoniX and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of CGI in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of CGI and their ownership of shares of CGI’s common stock is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on May 29, 2020, and in subsequent documents filed and to be filed with the SEC, including the Registration Statement referred to above. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests in the proposed merger, by security holdings or otherwise, are included in the Registration Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC web site (www.sec.gov) and from the Chief Executive Officer at CGI at the address described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CGI and StemoniX generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. CGI and StemoniX have based these forward-looking statements largely on their then-current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond each of CGI’s and StemoniX’s control. CGI’s and StemoniX’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: (i) risks associated with CGI’s and StemoniX’s ability to obtain the shareholder approval required to consummate the proposed merger transaction and the timing of the closing of the proposed merger transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed merger transaction will not occur; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the Merger Agreement relating to the merger; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iv) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger transaction, the response of business partners and competitors to the announcement of the proposed merger transaction, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger transaction; (v) volatility and uncertainty in the financial markets and general economic conditions, which could have an adverse impact on CGI and/or StemoniX, and (vi) those risks detailed in CGI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as well as other documents that may be filed by CGI from time to time with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither CGI nor StemoniX can assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, CGI and StemoniX undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About CANCER GENETICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc. is engaged in the field of personalized medicine, enabling precision medicine in the field of oncology through its diagnostic products and services, and molecular markers. The Company develops, commercializes and provides molecular- and biomarker-based tests and services that enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor and inform cancer treatment, and enable biopharmaceutical companies engaged in oncology trials to select candidate populations and manage adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. It has a range of disease-focused oncology testing portfolio. Its molecular- and biomarker-based diagnostic services are provided for three sectors: cancer centers and hospitals, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and the research community.