Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On April 23, 2021, we will issue a press release regarding our acceptance of bitcoins from our licensees as payment for their license fees to us and in connection with the 5% revenue share payment from our licensees.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to Item 7.01 (including the Presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 hereto) is being furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act. This current report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein (including the Press Release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 hereto).

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K: