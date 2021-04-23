POWERVERDE, INC. (OTCMKTS:PWVI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

POWERVERDE, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.2 2 ex3_4.htm Exhibit 3.4 CERTIFICATE OF MERGER OF DOMESTIC CORPORATIONS Pursuant to Title 8,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About POWERVERDE, INC. (OTCMKTS:PWVI)

PowerVerde, Inc., formerly Vyrex Corporation, operates as a research and development-stage company. The Company is seeking to discover and develop pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals for the treatment and prevention of respiratory, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases and conditions associated with aging (the Biotech Business). The Company was formed in order to develop, commercialize and market a series of electric generating power systems designed to produce electrical power with zero emissions or waste byproducts, based on a pressure-driven motor and related organic pressure-driven cycle component. The Company has two separate product lines: waste heat/solar organic rankine cycle powered systems and gas pipeline/wellhead waste energy recovery systems. It has manufactured over three 25/50 kilowatt (kW) motors and additional motors or drivers as well. It has been testing these devices on organic pressure-driven cycle (OPDC) referred to as the Liberator.