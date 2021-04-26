BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 22, 2021, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release titled, “Bio-Path Announces Publication in Biomedicines, Peer Reviewed Manuscript Highlights Challenges of Antisense Oligonucleotide Drug Delivery and Benefits of Prexigebersen.” A copy of such press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification. Its lead drug candidate, Liposomal Grb2 (BP1001), targets the protein Growth factor receptor-bound protein 2 (Grb2). Its other liposome delivered antisense drug candidate, Liposomal Bcl2 (BP1002), targets the protein B-cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl2). BP1001 is in Phase II clinical trials for acute myeloid leukemia, and for blast phase and accelerated phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. BP1002 is intended to target the lymphoma and certain solid tumor markets. BP1001 is also in preclinical studies for solid tumors, including triple negative breast cancer and inflammatory breast cancer.