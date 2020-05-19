Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Quantum Corporation (the “Company”) previously entered into the First Amendment (the “Revolver Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Revolving Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of December 27, 2018 (as the same may be amended, modified, supplemented, renewed, restated or replaced from time to time, the “Revolving Credit Agreement”), among the Company, Quantum LTO Holdings, LLC, the lenders from time to time party thereto, and PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent for such lenders. The Revolver Amendment requires that the Company enter into a further amendment to the Revolving Credit Agreement by May 15, 2020 (or such later date as the administrative agent may agree) (the “Revolver Amendment Deadline”), providing for, among other things, a re-set of the financial covenants set forth in the Revolving Credit Agreement. On May 15, 2020, the administrative agent under the Revolving Credit Agreement agreed to extend the Revolver Amendment Deadline to June 19, 2020.
Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. It works with a network of distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), direct marketing resellers (DMRs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other suppliers to meet customers’ evolving needs. Its scale-out storage portfolio includes StorNext software, appliances and full systems called StorNext Pro Solutions, as well as Xcellis workflow storage, QXS disk storage, Lattus extended online storage and Q-Cloud Archive and Vault services. Its StorNext offerings enable customers to manage large unstructured data sets in an information workflow.

