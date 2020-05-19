SEC Filings Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Quantum Corporation (the “Company”) previously entered into the First Amendment (the “Revolver Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Revolving Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of December 27, 2018 (as the same may be amended, modified, supplemented, renewed, restated or replaced from time to time, the “Revolving Credit Agreement”), among the Company, Quantum LTO Holdings, LLC, the lenders from time to time party thereto, and PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent for such lenders. The Revolver Amendment requires that the Company enter into a further amendment to the Revolving Credit Agreement by May 15, 2020 (or such later date as the administrative agent may agree) (the “Revolver Amendment Deadline”), providing for, among other things, a re-set of the financial covenants set forth in the Revolving Credit Agreement. On May 15, 2020, the administrative agent under the Revolving Credit Agreement agreed to extend the Revolver Amendment Deadline to June 19, 2020.