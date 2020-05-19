AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:AKER) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 18, 2020, Akers Biosciences, Inc. issued a press release announcing the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated May 18, 2020



Akers Biosciences, Inc. Exhibit

