Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07: Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.02: Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers

Annual Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results.

FIRST: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Data I/O Corporation was convened at 10 a.m. Pacific, on May 18, 2020, at the Company’s headquarters, 6645 185th Ave NE, Suite 100, Redmond, Washington.

SECOND: There were issued and outstanding on March 19, 2020, the record date, 8,221,447 shares of Common Stock.

THIRD: There were present at said meeting in person or by proxy, shareholders of the Corporation who were the holders of 7,114,116 (83.90%) shares of Common Stock entitled to vote, thereby constituting a quorum.

FOURTH: The following nominees for election as Directors, to hold office for a term as defined in the proxy statement and until their successors are duly elected and qualified, received the number of votes set opposite their respective name:

The aforesaid nominees have been elected as Director.

FIFTH: The proposal to ratify the continued appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent auditors, received the following votes:

Percentage of For &

Votes Against on this Proposal

For 7,025,528 98.75

Against 67,496 0.95

Abstain 21,092 0.30