Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07:  Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.02:  Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers

Annual Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results.

FIRST:                  The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Data I/O Corporation was convened at 10 a.m. Pacific, on May 18, 2020, at the Company’s headquarters, 6645 185th Ave NE, Suite 100, Redmond, Washington.

             

SECOND:            There were issued and outstanding on March 19, 2020, the record date, 8,221,447 shares of Common Stock.

THIRD:                There were present at said meeting in person or by proxy, shareholders of the Corporation who were the holders of 7,114,116 (83.90%) shares of Common Stock entitled to vote, thereby constituting a quorum.

             

FOURTH:            The following nominees for election as Directors, to hold office for a term as defined in the proxy statement and until their successors are duly elected and qualified, received the number of votes set opposite their respective name:

                                                                                

The aforesaid nominees have been elected as Director. 

              FIFTH:                 The proposal to ratify the continued appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent auditors, received the following votes:

                                                                                                                                  Percentage of For &

                                                                                      Votes                             Against on this Proposal

For                                                                         7,025,528                                   98.75

Against                                                                       67,496                                     0.95

Abstain                                                                       21,092                                     0.30

 
 

The foregoing proposal has been approved.

              SIXTH:                 The advisory vote (Say on Pay) approving the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, received the following votes:

                                                                                                            

                                                                                                                                  Percentage of For &

                                                                                      Votes                             Against on this Proposal

For                                                                         3,865,018                                   90.80

Against                                                                     229,285                                     5.39

Abstain                                                                     162,178                                     3.81

Broker non-votes:                                               2,857,635

The foregoing proposal has been approved.


About Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Story continues below

Data I/O Corporation provides programming and associated intellectual property management solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in the manufacturing of flash, microcontrollers and flash-memory-based intelligent devices. It designs, manufactures and sells programming systems used by designers and manufacturers of electronic products. Its solutions, including associated intellectual property management, secure content management and process control capabilities, enable it to address the requirements of the electronic device market. It provides services related to hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming. Its programming solutions include a range of products, systems, modules and accessories, grouped into over two categories, such as automated programming systems and manual programming systems. Its products include PSV Handlers, RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 Series Handlers, LumenX Programmer, FlashPAK III programmer and Sprint/Unifamily programmers.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR