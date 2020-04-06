PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations

Item 5.08



About PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Story continues below

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis. In addition, the Company focuses on pulmonary diseases through collaboration with partners, including PUR0200, a generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.