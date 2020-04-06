SEC Filings GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 2, 2020, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (the “Company”) announced the completion of its strategic review process, the expansion of the Company’s share repurchase program of Class A Ordinary Shares from 2.5 million to 5.0 million Class A Ordinary Shares through June 30, 2021 and the authorization to repurchase up to $25 million aggregate face amount of the Company’s 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 through June 30, 2021.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated April 2, 2020.