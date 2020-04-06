GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 2, 2020, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (the “Company”) announced the completion of its strategic review process, the expansion of the Company’s share repurchase program of Class A Ordinary Shares from 2.5 million to 5.0 million Class A Ordinary Shares through June 30, 2021 and the authorization to repurchase up to $25 million aggregate face amount of the Company’s 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 through June 30, 2021.
A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press release dated April 2, 2020.
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. Exhibit
About GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance holding company. The Company operates through property and casualty reinsurance segment. Its underwriting operations are classified into two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for losses emanating from one event or multiple events. The Company’s property line of insurance provides protection for aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage and personal. It offers casualty insurance products for general, marine, motor and professional liabilities. The Company’s specialty insurance products are offered for financial, health and worker’s compensation. Its subsidiaries include Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd, (Greenlight Re), Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Ltd. (GRIL) and Verdant Holding Company, Ltd. (Verdant).

