CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

As previously disclosed, Stephen P. Mawer was expected to replace Timothy Go as Chief Executive Officer of Calumet GP, LLC (the “Company”), the general partner of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., on June 1, 2020. However, on April 3, 2020, the Board appointed Mr. Mawer to serve as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company (“CEO”) and to replace Mr. Go effective immediately.

Mr. Go is expected to remain employed by the Company through the Separation Date as defined in the previously disclosed Transition and Separation Agreement, effective March 11, 2020, between Mr. Go and the Company. Until the Separation Date occurs, Mr. Go will continue providing services to the Company as may be requested by the Board and will assist with the successful transition of the new CEO. Until the Separation Date occurs, Mr. Go will continue to receive the same compensation and benefits as he was receiving prior to Mr. Mawer’s appointment.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Mawer and any other person to which Mr. Mawer was appointed as CEO effective as of April 3, 2020. There are no family relationships among Mr. Mawer and any directors or officers of the Company. There have been no transactions nor are there any proposed transactions between the Company and Mr. Mawer that would require disclosure to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.



