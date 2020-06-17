PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (the “Company”) intends, from time to time, to present and/or distribute to the investment community and utilize at various industry and other conferences a slide presentation, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, supplement or amend the materials attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in such a filing. Furthermore, the furnishing of information under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is not intended to constitute a determination by the Company that the information contained herein, including the exhibits hereto, is material or that the dissemination of such information is required by Regulation FD.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Investor Presentation, dated June 2020 (furnished herewith to Item 7.01).



About PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis. In addition, the Company focuses on pulmonary diseases through collaboration with partners, including PUR0200, a generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.