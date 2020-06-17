U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. (NYSE:USPH) Files An 8-K Other Events ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

Sale of Certain Assets of 6 Clinics

On June 16, 2020, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. sold six closed clinics for an aggregate sale price of $810,000. The Company will retain the sold clinics’ accounts receivable.

The Company will record a pre-tax gain of approximately $0.5 million, net of the allocation to the non-controlling interest partners, on the sale of the 6 clinics.

