SEC Filings LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

LivePerson, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually via live audio webcast on June 11, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”). As of April 20, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were a total of 68,081,615 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, constituting all of the outstanding voting securities of the Company. At the Annual Meeting, the holders of 54,734,522 shares of the Company’s common stock were represented in person or by proxy, and therefore a quorum was present.

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders elected the following Class II director nominees to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until such director’s successor is duly elected and qualified, with the following voting results:

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders also ratified the Audit Committee’s appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company’s independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 with the following voting results:

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders also approved, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, with the following voting results:

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders also approved the amendments to the LivePerson, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan with the following voting results: