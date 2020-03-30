SEC Filings PROTEO, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

PROTEO, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.



About PROTEO, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

Proteo, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company intends to develop, promote and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The Company’s focus is on the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases with unmet needs. The Company is engaged in the development of pharmaceuticals based on the body’s own tools and weapons to fight inflammatory diseases. The Company is focusing its research on the development of drugs based on the human protein, Elafin. The Company has obtained Orphan drug designations within the European Union for the use of Elafin for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, as well as for the treatment of esophageal cancer. Within the United States, it has obtained Orphan drug designations for the use of Elafin for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, as well as for the prevention of inflammatory complications of transthoracic esophagectomy.