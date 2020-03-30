BROADVISION, INC. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Files An 8-K Bankruptcy or Receivership

Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership

Chapter 11 Filing

On March 30, 2020 (the “Petition Date”), BroadVision, Inc. (the “Company,” or the “Debtor”) filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”), commencing the chapter 11 case In re BroadVision, Inc. (Case No. 20-10701) (the “Chapter 11 Case”). The Debtor will continue to operate its business and manage its property as a debtor-in-possession to sections 1107 and 1108 of the Bankruptcy Code. On the Petition Date, the Company also filed the Prepackaged Chapter Plan of Reorganization Under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code for BroadVision, Inc. (the “Plan”), which sets forth a proposed restructuring transaction consistent with the previously reported Restructuring Support Agreement aimed to address the Company’s outstanding liabilities and to position the Company for long-term growth. To ensure their ability to continue operating in the ordinary course of business, the Debtor has filed with the Court motions seeking a variety of “first-day” relief (collectively, the “First Day Motions”), including to: (a) authorize the Debtor to continue using their existing cash management system, (b) authorize the Debtor to pay prepetition wages, compensation and employee benefits, (c) establish procedures with respect to the transfer of equity interests, (d) establish deadlines for the filings of proofs of claims and interests and (e) establish a timeline for confirmation and consummation of the Plan in order to effectuate a swift exit from bankruptcy.

On March 30, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that the Debtor had filed a petition to initiate the chapter 11 case. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Cautionary Information Regarding Trading in the Company’s Securities.

The Company’s securityholders are cautioned that trading in the Company’s securities during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Case is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders thereof in the Company’s Chapter 11 Case, and the effectiveness of the Plan is subject to numerous conditions, including approval by the Bankruptcy Court. As noted, the transaction specified in the Restructuring Support Agreement contemplate that existing equity interests in the Company would be cancelled and that the holders thereof will neither receive nor retain any property on account thereof. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about the businesses and prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will” and variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Forward-looking statements discuss, among other matters: the Company’s strategy; risks and uncertainties associated with Chapter 11 proceedings; the negative impacts on the Company’s businesses as a result of filing for and operating under Chapter 11 protection; the time, terms and ability to confirm a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization for the Company’s businesses; the adequacy of the capital resources of the Company’s businesses and the difficulty in forecasting the liquidity requirements of the operations of its businesses; the unpredictability of the Company’s financial results while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the

Company’s ability to discharge claims in Chapter 11 proceedings; negotiations with its trade creditors and other significant creditors; risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of the Restructuring Support Agreement and any other arrangement with creditors while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company’s ability to conduct business as usual in the United States and worldwide; the Company’s ability to continue to serve customers, suppliers and other business partners at the high level of service and performance they have come to expect from the Company; the Company’s ability to continue to pay suppliers and vendors; the ability to control costs during Chapter 11 proceedings; the risk that the Company’s Chapter 11 Case may be converted to a case under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s ability to secure operating capital; the Company’s ability to take advantage of opportunities to acquire assets with upside potential; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic plan to pursue, evaluate and close a restructuring to the Plan or another plan of reorganization; the Company’s long-term outlook; the Company’s preparation for future market conditions; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the decisions of the Court; negotiations with the Company’s creditors and any committee approved by the Court; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements, and compliance with the terms, including restrictive covenants, of the Restructuring Support Agreement and any other financial arrangement while in Chapter 11 proceedings; changes in the Company’s cash needs as compared to its historical operations or its planned reductions in operating expense; adverse litigation; changes in domestic and international demand for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to control operating costs and other expenses; that general economic conditions may be worse than expected; that competition may increase significantly; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting the Company’s current business operations and, as well as those risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 23, 2019 and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About BROADVISION, INC. (NASDAQ:BVSN)

BroadVision, Inc. is a provider of e-business solutions. The Company develops, markets and supports enterprise portal applications that allow companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct both interactions and transactions with employees, partners and customers through a self-service model. It operates through electronic commerce business solutions segment. Its offering consists of a framework for mobile and cloud-based collaboration, information sharing and knowledge management, which allows its customers to deploy enterprise-class employee and customer engagement, knowledge management and e-commerce solutions. Its principal product offerings are software solutions. It also offers a toolkit, framework and library for extending its solutions. Its solutions include Business Agility Suite, Commerce Agility Suite, Clearvale, Clear, QuickSilver and Vmoso. It operates in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions.