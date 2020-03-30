UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 i20180_ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 TRANSFER AGENCY AND SERVICE AGREEMENT THIS AGREEMENT is made as of the 20 day of March,…

About UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses. The Company’s general partner United States Commodity Funds LLC (USCF) is responsible for the management of the Company.