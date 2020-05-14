PROPHASE LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 12, 2020, ProPhase Labs, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be incorporated by reference in any registration statement filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference therein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated May 12, 2020



EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 ProPhase Labs Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31,…

About PROPHASE LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of homeopathic and health products. The Company is also engaged in the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, natural base health products along with supplements, personal care and cosmeceutical products. It is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sale of OTC cold remedy products to consumers through national chain, regional, specialty and local retail stores. It also manufactures, markets and distributes an organic cough drop and a Vitamin C supplement, Organix, and performs contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties. Its product pipeline includes Cold-EEZE Cold Remedy QuickMelts and Cold-EEZE Cold Remedy Oral Spray. It also produces Legendz XL for sexual health, Triple Edge XL, which is a daily energy booster plus testosterone support, and Super ProstaFlow Plus for prostate and urinary health.