INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 13, 2020, Integrated Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.

The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibit relating to Item 2.02 shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed:

Integrated Biopharma Inc. is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. The Company’s business segments include Contract Manufacturing operated by InB:Manhattan Drug Company, Inc.(MDC), which manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers and healthcare providers; Branded Proprietary Products operated by AgroLabs, Inc. (AgroLabs), which distributes nutritional products for sale through market, grocery, drug and vitamin retailers, under the brands of Naturally Noni, Coconut Water, Aloe Pure, Peaceful Sleep, Green Envy, ACAI Extra, ACAI Daily Cleanse and Wheatgrass, and offers other products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses, which includes the operations of The Vitamin Factory, IHT Health Products, Inc. (IHT), MDC Warehousing and Distribution, Inc., and Chem International, Inc. Its customers are located in the United States, Luxembourg and Canada.