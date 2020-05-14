Owens & Minor, Inc. (the “Company”) will participate in the BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2020 on May 14, 2020. The Company’s executive leadership team will make a presentation on Thursday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. E.T. using the slides attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by this reference. This presentation will be webcast live and will be available at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations Events & Presentations section.

The information in Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits.