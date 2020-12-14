PROPHASE LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01.

On December 10, 2020 (the “Dismissal Date”), the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (the “Company”) dismissed EisnerAmper LLP (“EisnerAmper”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

The reports of EisnerAmper on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and through the Dismissal Date, there were no disagreements with EisnerAmper on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosures, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement(s), if not resolved to the satisfaction of EisnerAmper, would have caused it to make reference thereto in its reports on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for such years. During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and through the Dismissal Date, there were no “reportable events” as defined under Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K, except for the material weakness described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (as amended), which was remediated as of December 31, 2019.

The Company provided EisnerAmper with a copy of the disclosures it is making herein in response to Item 304(a) of Regulation S-K, and requested that EisnerAmper furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), to Item 304(a)(3) of Regulation S-K, stating whether or not it agrees with the statements related to EisnerAmper made by the Company in this report. A copy of EisnerAmper’s letter to the SEC dated December 14, 2020 is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to this report.

Also on December 10, 2020, the Audit Committee recommended and approved the selection of Friedman LLP (“Friedman”) as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm.

During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and through the Dismissal Date, neither the Company, nor anyone on its behalf, consulted Friedman regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered with respect to the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, and no written report was provided to the Company or oral advice was provided that Friedman concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a “reportable event” (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

(d) Exhibits

No. Description 16.1 Letter from EisnerAmper LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated December 14, 2020.



