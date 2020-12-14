OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On September 19, 2018, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a contract (“Contract”) with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), which is part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to accelerate the Company’s development of OPTN003, its lead product candidate. OPTN003, nasal nalmefene, is a potent, long-acting opioid antagonist currently in development for the treatment of opioid overdose.
On December 14, 2020, the Company announced a modification to the Contract (the “Modification”), which provides an additional commitment from BARDA of up to $3.5 million to advance the clinical development of OPNT003. The Modification increases the total potential value of the Contract to $8.1 million.
A copy of the Modification is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The description of the Modification provided herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the terms of the Contract as set forth in Exhibit 10.1.
Item 8.01 Other Events
On December 14, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the Modification. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
10.1 Amendment of Solicitation/Modification of Contract
99.1 Press Release of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., dated December 14, 2020
About OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s pipeline of product candidates includes a treatment for Binge Eating Disorder (BED), a treatment for Bulimia Nervosa (BN), a treatment for Cocaine Use Disorder (CocUD) and a heroin vaccine. The Company also is focused on other treatment opportunities.
