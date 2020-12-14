SEC Filings OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 19, 2018, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a contract (“Contract”) with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), which is part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to accelerate the Company’s development of OPTN003, its lead product candidate. OPTN003, nasal nalmefene, is a potent, long-acting opioid antagonist currently in development for the treatment of opioid overdose.

On December 14, 2020, the Company announced a modification to the Contract (the “Modification”), which provides an additional commitment from BARDA of up to $3.5 million to advance the clinical development of OPNT003. The Modification increases the total potential value of the Contract to $8.1 million.

A copy of the Modification is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The description of the Modification provided herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the terms of the Contract as set forth in Exhibit 10.1.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 14, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the Modification. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

10.1 Amendment of Solicitation/Modification of Contract

99.1 Press Release of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., dated December 14, 2020