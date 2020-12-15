TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 11, 2020, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company”) amended its Receivables Financing Agreement, dated as of February 21, 2014, as amended (the “Credit Facility”), by executing a letter agreement, dated December 11, 2020 (the “Amendment”), by and among the Company, individually and as collateral manager and as sole equityholder of the borrower, TPVG Variable Funding Company LLC, as borrower (the “Financing Subsidiary”), Vervent, Inc., as backup collateral manager, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as paying agent, U.S. Bank National Association, as custodian, the agents from time to time party thereto, the lenders from time to time party thereto, and Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent.

The Amendment (i) increases the capacity of the Credit Facility to $325 million from $300 million; (ii) adds a new lender, Customers Bank; (iii) extends the revolving period of the Credit Facility from May 31, 2021 to November 30, 2022 and extends the maturity date of the Credit Facility from November 30, 2022 to the earlier of May 31, 2024 or the effective date on which the Credit Facility is otherwise terminated to its terms. The Amendment also, among other things, modifies the excess concentration limits definition and adjusts the advance rate limitation under the Credit Facility. The $25 million increase in the capacity of the Credit Facility was made under the accordion feature in the Credit Facility, which allows the Company, under certain circumstances, to increase the size of the Credit Facility to an amount not to exceed $400 million.

The Credit Facility includes customary representations and warranties and requires the Company to comply with various covenants, reporting requirements and other customary requirements for similar credit facilities. Borrowings under the Credit Facility are subject to the leverage restrictions contained in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, provided that the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the Credit Facility shall not be less than 150%.

A copy of the Amendment is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1. The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The Company issued a press release on December 14, 2020 to announce the signing of the Amendment. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors. The Company targets investment opportunities in venture growth stage companies backed by venture capital investors. The Company originates and invests primarily in loans that have a secured collateral position and are used by venture growth stage companies to finance their continued expansion and growth, equipment financings and, on a select basis, revolving loans. The Company is managed by TPVG Advisers LLC.