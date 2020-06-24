PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing



About PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is an operator of professional networks with a focus on diversity. The Company serves various communities, including Women, Hispanic-Americans, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Disabled, Military Professionals, and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT). The Company’s segments include Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), which includes online professional networking communities with career resources for the needs of various diverse cultural groups; National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), a women-only professional networking organization, and Noble Voice operations (Noble Voice), a career consultation and lead generation service. The Noble Voice call centers qualify callers for real-time job placement. The PDN Network consists of various online professional networking communities dedicated to serving diverse professionals in the United States and employers seeking to hire diverse talent.