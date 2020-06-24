Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On June 23, 2020, Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. issued a press release announcing that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held in a virtual-only format due to continued public health concerns related to coronavirus / COVID-19, and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the Fund’s proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the close of business on March 13, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. To attend the Annual Meeting, you will need to go to www.meetingcenter.io/274340825 and log on using the 14-digit control number from your proxy card or meeting notice. The control number can be found in the shaded box. The password for the meeting is SVVC2020.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting virtually. To register to attend the Annual Meeting, you must submit proof of your “legal proxy” reflecting your Firsthand Technology Value Fund holdings, along with your name and email address, to Computershare Fund Services (“Computershare”). You must contact the bank or broker who holds your shares to obtain your legal proxy. Obtaining a “legal proxy” may take several days and stockholders are advised to register as far in advance as possible. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, three business days prior to the meeting date. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration. Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare by emailing an image of your legal proxy to [email protected] .

99.1 Press Release dated June 23, 2020.



Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. Exhibit

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. It invests approximately 80% of its total assets for investment purposes in technology companies. It invests approximately 70% of its assets in privately held companies and public companies. It may invest approximately 30% of the portfolio in opportunistic investments. Its portfolio comprises equity and equity derivative securities of technology and cleantech companies. Its principal focus is to invest in illiquid private technology and cleantech companies and it may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies. It invests in industries, such as advanced materials, cloud computing, biofuels and fuel cells, among others. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. is the Fund’s investment advisor.