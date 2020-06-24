Blox, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLXX) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

ITEM 9.01

10.1 Convertible Promissory Notes dated June 8, 2020 10.2 Securities Purchase Agreement dated June 8, 2020



Blox, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea123359ex10-1_bloxinc.htm CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTES DATED JUNE 8,…

About Blox, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLXX)

Blox, Inc., formerly Nava Resources, Inc. is a green mining company. The Company is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in acquiring mineral assets and applying green methods to traditional mining methods, and combining renewable energy and technology into the process. The Company’s Pramkese concession is located approximately 10 kilometers South-East of the District Capital of Kade in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The Osenase concession is located approximately 90 kilometers North-Northwest of Accra in the Birim Central Municipal Assembly, Eastern Region, Ghana. The Asamankese concession is located approximately 90 kilometers North-Northwest of Accra in the Birim South and West Akim District Assemblies, East of Akim Oda, Eastern Region. The Company’s Mansounia Property is located in the southwest margin of the Siguiri Basin, in the Kouroussa Prefecture, Kankan Region, in Guinea, West Africa. The property covers a surface area of approximately 145 square kilometers.