Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

In light of the circumstances and uncertainty surrounding the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on the business, employees, consultants and service providers of Plastic2Oil, Inc. (the “Company”), the Company’s Board of Directors and management have determined that it will delay the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”) by up to 45 days in accordance with the SEC’s March 4, 2020 Order (Release No. 34-88318) (the “Order”), which allows for the delay of certain filings required under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s operations and business have experienced disruption due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the United States and the world and thus the Company’s business operations have been disrupted and it is unable to timely review and prepare the Company’s financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year. As such, the Company will be making use of the 45-day grace period provided by the SEC’s Order to delay filing of its Annual Report. The Company plans to file its Quarterly Report by no later than June 29, 2020, 45 days after the original grace period due date (May 14, 2020) of its Quarterly Report.



About Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI)

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (P2O) manufactures processors, which produce fuel products mainly from unsorted, unwashed waste plastics for distribution across various markets. The Company operates through two segments: Plastic2Oil (P2O) and the Data Business. Its P2O solution segment manufactures and sells processors, as well as sells the fuel produced through its processors. The Data Business segment of the Company is engaged in data storage and recovery. Its P2O business is a commercial manufacturing and production business. The Company’s primary offering is its Plastic2Oil (P2O) solution, which is a process that converts waste plastic into fuel through a series of chemical reactions (P2O business). It collects mainly mixed plastics from commercial and industrial enterprises that generate large amounts of waste plastic for use in its process. The Company uses this waste plastic as feedstock to produce Fuel Oil No. 2, Naphtha, and Fuel Oil No. 6 for various uses by its customers.