ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

On May 14, 2020,  APLP Holdings Limited Partnership (“APLP Holdings”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Power Corporation (the “Company”), will provide to the lenders under its senior secured credit facilities the unaudited consolidated financial statements of APLP Holdings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (the “APLP Holdings Financial Statements”), which are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein. The APLP Holdings Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States and are expressed in U.S. dollars. The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in that filing. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

ATLANTIC POWER CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tmb-20200514xex99d1.htm EX-99.1 at_Ex99_1 Exhibit 99.1 APLP HOLDINGS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers primarily under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Atlantic Power operates through four segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. Atlantic Power’s power generation projects in operation have an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,140 megawatts (MW), in which its aggregate ownership interest is approximately 1,500 MW. The Company’s portfolio consists of interests in approximately 20 operational power generation projects across over nine states in the United States and approximately two provinces in Canada. The Company’s power generation projects are primarily located in California, the United States Mid-Atlantic, New York and the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR