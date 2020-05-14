ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

On May 14, 2020, APLP Holdings Limited Partnership (“APLP Holdings”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Power Corporation (the “Company”), will provide to the lenders under its senior secured credit facilities the unaudited consolidated financial statements of APLP Holdings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (the “APLP Holdings Financial Statements”), which are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein. The APLP Holdings Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States and are expressed in U.S. dollars. The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in that filing. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits