MACROGENICS, INC. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The Company operates through developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases segment. It develops therapeutic product candidates using its antibody-based technology platforms and in partnership with other biopharmaceutical companies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in human clinical testing, primarily against various cancers. Its product candidates include margetuximab, enoblituzumab, MGD006, MGD007, MGD011, MGD009, MGD013, MGD010, teplizumab and MGD014. Its clinical product candidate, margetuximab, is a monoclonal antibody directed against human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, (HER2), including certain types of breast and gastroesophageal cancers.