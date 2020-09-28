PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD. (NASDAQ:PANL) Files An 8-K Other Events

Story continues below

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 asoacquisitionpressrel.htm EX-99.1 DocumentPangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Acquires Majority Stake in Nordic Bulk Holding Company to Further Strengthen Specialty Ice NicheNewport,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company services a range of industrial customers who require the transportation of a range of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers by undertaking a set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning and technical vessel management. The Company uses a mix of owned and chartered-in motor vessels to transport over 18.3 million deadweight tons (dwt) of cargo to approximately 100 ports across the world, averaging over 40 vessels in service. The Company’s owned fleet includes eight Panamax drybulk carriers, four Supramax drybulk carriers and two Handymax drybulk carriers. Its vessels include Nordic Orion, Nordic Odyssey and Bulk Trident.