PERCEPTRON, INC. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

D. Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release dated September 28, 2020 announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Exhibit 99.2 Press Release dated September 28, 2020 announcing the Merger Agreement.

PERCEPTRON INC/MI Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Perceptron Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results PLYMOUTH,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About PERCEPTRON, INC. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software. The Company’s products are categorized as In-Line, Near-Line and Off-Line Measurement Solutions (Measurement Solutions); 3D Scanning Solutions, and Value Added Services. Its In-Line and Near-Line measurement solutions include AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide and Helix. Its Off-Line measurement solutions include Coord3 and TouchDMIS. Its 3D Scanning Solutions include ScanWorks, ScanR and WheelWorks. Its Value Added Services include training, field service, calibration, launch support services, maintenance agreements and repairs. The Company operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia.