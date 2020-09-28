China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Information.

On September 28, 2020, China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it plans to launch the construction of Liangzhou road real estate project. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated September 28, 2020



CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2031879d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 China HGS launches the construction of the Liangzhou road real estate project HANZHONG,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc., formerly China Agro Sciences Corp., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity (VIE), engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks and commercial properties. The Company’s projects located in Hanzhong City are Mingzhu Garden-Mingzhu Nanyuan, Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, Mingzhu Xinju and Liangzhou road related projects. In Yang County, its projects are Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace. Its Mingzhu Nanyuan project consists of multi-layer residential buildings and sub-high-rise and high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first floors. Its Oriental Pearl Garden project consists of approximately 10 high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first and second floors. Its Yangzhou Pearl Garden project consists of multi-layer residential buildings and sub-high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first floors.