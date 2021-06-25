OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The description of the Amended and Restated Bylaws (as defined below) included under Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 3.03 by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On June 22, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of OptimizeRx Corporation (the “Corporation”) approved the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Corporation (the “Amended and Restated Bylaws”) to modernize and update the Company’s bylaws to (a) conform to Nevada law; (b) reflect developments in public company governance; (c) remove certain outdated provisions; (d) clarify certain corporate procedures; and (e) conform language and >

EX-3.1 2 ea143323ex3-1_optimizrex.htm SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION Exhibit 3.1 SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION (A NEVADA CORPORATION) ARTICLE I OFFICES Section 1.1 Principal Office. The principal office of OptimizeRx Corporation (the “Corporation”) shall be at such place within or outside of the State of Nevada as the board of directors of the Corporation (the “Board”) shall from time to time designate. Section 1.2 Other Offices. The Corporation may also have other offices at such other places within or outside of the State of Nevada as the Board may from time to time designate or the business of the Corporation shall require. The street address of the Corporation’s registered agent is the registered office of the Corporation in Nevada. ARTICLE II STOCKHOLDERS Section 2.1 Annual Meeting. The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Corporation shall be held on such date and at such time as designated by the Board. The purpose of this meeting shall be for the election of directors and for the transaction of such other business as may properly come before the meeting. Section 2.2 Special Meetings. (a) Special meetings of the stockholders may be called only by the Chairperson or the chief executive officer,…

About OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation is a technology solutions company. The Company focuses on the healthcare industry. The Company connects patients, physicians and pharmaceutical manufacturers through technology. The Company’s solutions provide pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting products. It provides healthcare providers a means to provide sampling and coupons without having to physically store samples on site. The Company’s principal products and applications include SampleMD, OPTIMIZEHR and OPTIMIZERx.com. SampleMD is a virtual Patient Support Center. OPTIMIZEHR is a consulting practice focused on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating and implementing new electronic prescribing (eRx) media strategies for promoting their products. OPTIMIZERx.com is a portal to healthcare savings for patients to centrally review and participate in prescription and healthcare savings and support programs.