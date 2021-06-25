Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 24, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company submitted two proposals to the vote of the shareholders, which are described in detail in the Company’s proxy statement dated April 23, 2021. As of April 5, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 19,486,003 shares of common stock were eligible to be voted.

On June 24, 2021, the proposals were submitted to the vote of the shareholders. Of the shares eligible to be voted, 12,006,935 were voted in person or by proxy in connection with the proposals.

Each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the shareholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting was approved as follows:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The Company’s shareholders elected Robert T. Ladd and J. Tim Arnoult as directors to serve for a three year term, or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The following votes were taken in connection with this proposal:

Shareholders Without Affiliates 9,081,690 1,578,025 300,190



About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Its investment advisor is Stellus Capital Management, LLC (Stellus Capital Management). Stellus Capital Management is responsible for analyzing investment opportunities, conducting research and performing due diligence on investments, negotiating and structuring the Company’s investments, originating prospective investments, and monitoring its investments and portfolio companies on an ongoing basis.