Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Monaker Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”, “ we ”, “ us ”, and “ Monaker ”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”) on November 27, 2020, the Company sold Streeterville Capital, LLC (“ Streeterville ”), an accredited investor, a Secured Promissory Note in the original principal amount of $5,520,000 on November 23, 2020 (the “ November 2020 Streeterville Note ”). Streeterville paid consideration of (a) $3,500,000 in cash; and (b) issued the Company a promissory note in the amount of $1,500,000 (the “ November 2020 Investor Note ”), in consideration for the November 2020 Streeterville Note (which November 2020 Investor Note was funded on January 6, 2021), which included an original issue discount (“ OID ”) of $500,000 and reimbursement of Streeterville’s transaction expenses of $20,000.

The November 2020 Streeterville Note bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum and matures 12 months after its issuance date (i.e., on November 23, 2021). From time to time, beginning six months after issuance, Streeterville may redeem a portion of the November 2020 Streeterville Note, not to exceed an amount of $875,000 per month if the Investor Note has not been funded by Streeterville, and $1.25 million in the event the Investor Note has been funded in full (which as discussed above, it has). In the event we don’t pay the amount of any requested redemption within three trading days, an amount equal to 25% of such redemption amount is added to the outstanding balance of the November 2020 Streeterville Note.

On June 22, 2021, the Company entered into an Exchange Agreement with Streeterville (the “ Streeterville Exchange Agreement ”), to which Streeterville exchanged $600,000 of a June 2021 requested redemption of $1.25 million under the November 2020 Streeterville Note (which amount was partitioned into a separate promissory note) for 300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “ Exchange Shares ”).

The description of the Exchange Amendment above is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Exchange Amendment, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 , and is incorporated herein by reference. The November 2020 Streeterville Note is described in greater detail in the November 27, 2020, Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 2.03. Creation of Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

To the extent required by Item 2.03 , the disclosures in Item 1.01 hereof are incorporated by reference in this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The disclosure of the Streeterville Exchange Agreement and the issuance of the Exchange Shares discussed in Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02 . We claim an exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), for such exchange and such issuance of 300,000 shares to Streeterville, as the partitioned note was exchanged by us with our existing security holder in a transaction where no commission or other remuneration was paid or given directly or indirectly for soliciting such exchange.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

10.1* Exchange Agreement between Streeterville Capital, LLC and Monaker Group, Inc. dated June 22, 2021

* Filed herewith.



About Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc., formerly Next 1 Interactive, Inc., is a technology driven travel and logistics company. The Company operates NextTrip.com, an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) industry. It operates through a segment consisting of various products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics, including destination tours/activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. Its NextTrip.com has a capacity of uniting a range of travelers seeking ALR online with property owners and managers. As of February 29, 2016, the Company operated its online marketplace through 115 Websites in 16 languages, with Websites in Europe, Asia, South America and the United States. As of February 29, 2016, its global marketplace included approximately 100,000 paid listings on subscriptions and contracted with over 1.1 million listings under the performance based listing arrangement ALRs.