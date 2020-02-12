SEC Filings OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events. On February 12, 2020, OpGen, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and providing a business update. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits



About OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.