CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
(b) At the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting on February 11, 2020, of the 4,166,992 shares outstanding and entitled to vote, 3,607,074 shares were represented, constituting a quorum. The final results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting, as certified by the Inspector of Elections for the Meeting, are as follows:
Item No. 1: Election of five directors to serve until the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting or until their respective successors are elected and qualified, by the votes set forth in the table below.
Item No. 2: Advisory vote to approve the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, voted as follows:
Item No. 3: Ratification of the appointment of RSM US, LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for fiscal 2020 voted as follows:
About CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)
CSP Inc. (CSPI) and its subsidiaries develop and market information technology (IT) integration solutions, advanced security and managed services and purpose built network adapters, as well as cluster computer systems. The Company operates through two segments: High Performance Products (HPP) and Technology Solutions (TS). Its HPP segment designs and manufactures computing systems for digital signal processing (DSP) applications within the defense market and network Ethernet adapters that are offered to both commercial and government customers. Its TS segment consists of the computer managed services, integration services, and third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller (VAR) businesses of its Modcomp subsidiary (TS). TS provides professional services for complex IT environments, including advanced security; unified communications and collaboration; wireless and mobility; data center solutions, and network solutions. TS also provides managed IT services.
