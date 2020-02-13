IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On February 12, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 10, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the cash dividend is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press release dated February 12, 2020
About IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (Iroquois Federal). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal. Iroquois Federal is a federally chartered savings association. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in a range of loans. It offers alternative delivery channels, including automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and bill pay, mobile banking with mobile deposit and bill pay, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, remote deposit capture and telephone banking. It also offers annuities, mutual funds, individual and group retirement plans, life, disability and health insurance, individual securities, managed accounts and other financial services at all of its locations.

