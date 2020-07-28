OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:OPOF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On July 27, 2020 Old Point Financial Corporation issued a press release reporting its earnings and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.