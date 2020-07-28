OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:OPOF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On July 27, 2020 Old Point Financial Corporation issued a press release reporting its earnings and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.
About OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through two subsidiaries, The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank) and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A. (the Trust). The Company operates in three principal business segments: the Bank, the Trust and the Parent. The Company is the parent company of Trust and the Bank. The Bank is an independent community bank. The Bank had approximately 18 branch offices serving the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County and Isle of Wight County. The Bank offers a complete line of consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit and cash management services. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail and commercial customers. The Trust is a nationally chartered trust company and is wealth management services provider.

