On July 28, 2020, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.05 per share for the Company’s common stock and a dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. Each such dividend will be payable on August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2020.
The Company also announced that it will report earnings results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on August 3, 2020, and will host a related conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm Central Time to discuss its financial results.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets. The Company owns assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. It assets include Grand Isle Gathering System, which is a subsea, crude oil pipeline system in the Gulf of Mexico; Pinedale Liquids Gathering System, which consists of approximately 150 miles of pipelines; Portland Terminal Facility, which is a rail and marine facility property; MoGas Pipeline System, which delivers natural gas to both investor-owned and municipal local distribution systems, and Omega Pipeline, which provides natural gas marketing services.
