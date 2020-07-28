On July 28, 2020, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.05 per share for the Company’s common stock and a dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. Each such dividend will be payable on August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2020.

The Company also announced that it will report earnings results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on August 3, 2020, and will host a related conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm Central Time to discuss its financial results.

The Company’s press release concerning these matters is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.